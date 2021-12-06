Holly Willoughby's figure-flattering sequin skirt is so unique

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has been bringing all the glitz and glamour with her festive outfits on This Morning, and on Monday she wore her most showstopping sparkly ensemble to date.

The presenter sported a seriously unique skirt from Rixo, which featured multicoloured sequins in a geometric diamond pattern. Holly styled it with a burgundy sequin knit from Warehouse and black embellished heels by Manolo Blahnik.

Sharing the look with her seven million followers, the 40-year-old wrote: "Morning Monday…talking to @mrs.brownsboysofficial today and the lovely @realbrianconley…see you at 10am".

Holly wore her signature blonde bob in her usual loose waves and sported a fresh and glowy makeup look, complete with a rosy blush and matching pink lip.

Holly Willoughby wowed fans on Monday

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Gorgeous outfit," while another added: "Skirt of dreams". We couldn't agree more!

The mother-of-three's sparkly number is still available to purchase online, however, there is only one size left so we would recommend snapping it up quickly. If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, check out this alternative we have sourced for your next Christmas party.

Rixo Kelly Skirt, £265, Net-A-Porter

SHOP SIMILAR: Floral Sequin Skirt, £55.20, Warehouse

Holly's festive looks have been nothing short of perfection, and on Thursday the star looked so glamorous in a figure-hugging emerald green number by Beulah London. She styled the dress with her trusty black heels, but it was her hair accessory that stole the show. Holly added a matching green velvet hair bow, looking ready for Christmas as she posed for the camera.

Her dress featured the most dreamy velvet fabric, with faux pearl buttons, balloon sleeves and waist-cinching detail, creating a flattering silhouette. Fans were loving the look, with one commenting: "Love the hair and the outfit today! Very festive," while another wrote: "Green looks good on you," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby thrills This Morning fans as she shimmies in sequin Zara skirt

