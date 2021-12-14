Kate Spade's December sale has Holly Willoughby's name all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Don't worry if you missed out on Black Friday - brands are keeping the love going with their pre-Christmas sales and December deals. And one of the best fashion sales right now? Kate Spade, who are offering up to 40% off some of their bestselling styles.

Boasting a cult celebrity and royal following, the brand has become a firm favourite of Holly Willoughby, not to mention the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, Isla Fisher and countless others, and we reckon the This Morning star, in particular, will be browsing Kate Spade's pre-Boxing Day sales for her on-screen wardrobe.

Holly wowed in a bold floral midi from Kate Spade at the Fashion Awards 2020

A fan of the statement sleeve trend, We reckon Holly would love this little black dress – who knows, maybe we'll see her wearing it in the coming months. Originally retailing at £225, the TV star could easily bag it for £149.

Apple Print Taxi Dress, was £225 NOW £149, Kate Spade

Holly's often spotted wearing floral prints, so we're also betting she'd adore this waist-cinching design from Kate Spade. An autumn/winter staple, just imagine how gorgeous it'd look styled with knee-high boots and a classic coat.

Floral Daisy Dress, was £245 NOW £164, Kate Spade

Holly is not stranger to a coin pendant necklace, favouring the style over and over again, and this Kate Spade initial pendant is small and stylish. Plus, it'd make a great Christmas gift.

Mini Initial Pendant, was £50 NOW £29, Kate Spade

Everyone needs a statement bag, and we know Holly would love this bright pink number - also up for grabs in the Kate Spade sale.

Roulette Small Saddle Bag, was £195 NOW £95, Kate Spade

Holly often chooses black heels to accessorise her looks, and these glitter-design mules would be right up her street.

Glitter mules, was £160, NOW £94, Kate Spade

Revered as a fashion icon, Holly has been known to rock Kate Spade on both the red carpet and during her glamorous appearances on This Morning. Back in June 2020, the presenter was the talk of the Fashion Awards as she arrived at The Royal Albert Hall in a blue floral midi by the label, teamed with a pair of white strappy stilettos.

Another of our favourite looks is the monochrome mini dress that she donned in June, earlier this year. Stepping out in the pretty patterned number to host This Morning alongside Philip Schofield, Holly added leg-lengthening nude heels and kept her accessories minimal – so chic!

