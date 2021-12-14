Alex Jones' £26 sequin H&M dress is the bargain of 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones looked positively sensational on Sunday evening as she hosted a charity ball. Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous star shared a snapshot of herself and her husband at the bash, and we simply can't get enough of her sequin dress, which turns out to be a super duper bargain from H&M.

That's right, just £26 it cost the Welsh star. The fitted, calf-length dress is designed in sequined mesh, with a stand-up collar and short, gathered puff sleeves with a slit. It's since sold out but we're told it is still available in stores. In the meantime though, shop our alternatives below.

The mother-of-three thoroughly enjoyed the special evening, writing: "Last night I had the pleasure and privilege of hosting the #emeraldandivyball for @rokeating and @stormykeating all in aid of the #mariekeatingfoundation and @cr_uk. What they pulled off was incredible, a decadent roaring 20’s themed night that raised 890k. It was lovely to meet the whole family too."

It's been a busy December for Alex. Last week, the TV host revealed that she is taking part in one of our favourite festive shows, Mary Berry Festive Feasts.

Puff-sleeved sequined dress, £26, H&M

Alex wrote: "News!!! I’ve got just the ticket to make you feel 100% Christmassy!!! #Mary Berry #festive feasts is definitely one for the festive viewing diary! Thank you Dame Mary for letting me be one of your little helpers.

Chi Chi London Puffed-sleeve V-neck sequinned midi dress, £100, Selfridges

"Me and @patrickgrantism had the BEST time, what a laugh and the family are just LOVELY!!! It’s on @bbcone at 7pm on Monday the 20th of Dec and it’ll be on @bbciplayer. Also, big thanks to @lucyyoungthecook @rumpusmedia."

Gold Sequin Midi Dress, £95, River Island

G21 Silver Sequin Mini T-Shirt Dress, £25, George at Asda

in previous years, national treasure Mary has been joined by highly esteemed guests such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so it's a fun opportunity for Alex.

