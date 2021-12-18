Frankie Bridge makes major comeback in dazzling ASOS dress - and it's so sparkly

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After spending three weeks in the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here castle, Frankie Bridge has finally returned to the Loose Women panel!

Making a stylish entrance as she reunited with her co-stars on-screen, the presenter looked especially chic on Friday as she donned a sequin-covered dress from ASOS.

Frankie accessorised her sequin dress with platform heels

Turning heads in the dark orange sparkler, Frankie teamed her glittering midi with wooden platform heels and hoop earrings. Styling her glossy brunette tresses in beachy waves, the TV star opted for a sunkissed and dewy makeup combo.

Rocking a brown smokey shadow, she contoured with a subtle hint of bronzer and rosy blusher, adding a high-shine pink lip gloss into the mix – stunning.

Sequin Wrap Midi Dress, £120, ASOS

Retailing at £120, ASOS' shimmering wrap dress features a plunging V-neck and long floaty sleeves. Fitted with a waist-cinching tie belt, this dreamy design is seriously flattering and would look incredible paired with strappy stilettos and statement earrings.

During her latest appearance on Loose Women, Frankie has revealed that she was "shocked" upon leaving the I'm a Celeb castle after learning that viewers had been obsessing over her glamorous appearance.

The TV star shared her excitement about returning to the Loose Women panel on Instagram

The mum-of-two, who placed third in this year's series of the ITV show, explained that despite what the public may think, she had no means of styling her hair or using any kind of product.

Frankie told HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "Everyone seemed obsessed with my hair but I genuinely just washed it and let it dry every day like everybody else. So I don't know, I was lucky. I didn't feel that glam. So I was quite shocked when I came out."

While fans have been keen to learn more about her beauty regime, Frankie is also revered for her taste in fashion, and earlier this week she stepped out in another gorgeous outfit.

Appearing to be in great spirits while walking in London on Wednesday morning, the singer paired a fitted orange dress with a brown sheepskin coat, matching high-heeled boots and a white leather handbag. She was pictured on her way to the Global Radio Studios.

