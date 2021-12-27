Sam Faiers' royal-inspired Boxing Day dress is not as expensive as it looks 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sam Faiers and her adorable family celebrated in style on Boxing Day. The 30-year-old glammed up for dinner at The Dorchester hotel in London and wore a stunning cream dress by Reiss.

She teamed her stunning dress with on-trend fluffy heels and a Dior handbag.

Sam Faiers went glam for a day out at The Dorchester with her family

There's a sweet story behind the design of Sam's Reiss dress - the neckline is masterfully scalloped to resemble the top of a love heart.

Cream Olivia dress, £188, Reiss

The pregnant ITV star, who is pregnant with her third child, opted for style AND comfort, thanks to the ribbed material. Perfect for a blossoming bump, don't you think?

The dress, priced at £189, is currently available in all sizes, and if cream isn't your colour, you could opt for the very regal blue.

Blue Olivia dress, £188, Reiss

In fact, this dress is a similar style to one Kate Middleton has worn in the past...

Kate Middleton wearing a blue dress with a sweetheart neckline back in June 2021

Back in November, Sam announced her pregnancy with a black and white image with her boyfriend Paul Knightley and their two children. Son Paul Jr, five, and daughter Rosie, four, can be seen kissing their mum's baby bump while the pair looked on smiling.

The star explained in the announcement that they would be keeping the child's gender under wraps.

The photo Sam shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers

She wrote on Instagram: "Soon to be a family of 5. We have a spring baby on the way.

"We’re so happy and feeling blessed. PS. Keeping this little one a surprise?."

They were congratulated by many of their celebrity friends including Gemma Collins.

