Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans.

The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Miranda was joined by some of country's biggest names on the night, including Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce and her ex-husband Blake Shelton.

The award-winning singer shared a picture of herself enjoying some of her own branded wine, Red 55 Winery, backstage, and her followers were quick to comment on her outfit choice.

"You look fabulous, love your outfit," one wrote, while another remarked: "I wish I had a reason to wear this outfit!" A third added: "You look fantastic!"

The singer had a busy 2021 and is showing no signs of slowing down this year either, with a packed work schedule in the coming months.

Miranda Lambert backstage on New Year's Eve

This includes headlining the Country to Country music festival, which will hit London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

The 38-year-old's next scheduled performance isn't until March, meaning she will be able to enjoy some much-deserved downtime beforehand.

She revealed after her final show in December that she was going to be spending the rest of the year at home.

The country star looked fabulous in a tassel catsuit

Sharing a reflective message after her last performance of the year, she wrote: "Did our final 2 shows of 2021. Coast to coast! Ft Lauderdale florida @tortugamusicfestival to Ridgefield Washington @ilaniresort."

She added: "Thanks to everyone who came out to see us this year. See y’all in 22! #homefortheholidays #nashville."

The singer has a legion of fans around the world

Just before the beginning of her work break, Miranda also enjoyed celebrating her 38th birthday at the CMAs. The singer was joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who made a rare red carpet appearance.

The pair were all smiles as they posed at the star-studded event, with Brendan looking smart in a black suit and tie, and Miranda looking stylish in a black gown.

