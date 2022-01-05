Ruth Langsford wows in silky power look - and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ringing in the New Year, Ruth Langsford is already delivering some serious style inspiration for 2022, and fans are loving her outfits. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Wednesday, the presenter nailed business chic as she layered a streamlined blazer from Reiss over a glossy golden blouse and tailored trousers.

Complementing the neutral hues of her outfit with silver jewellery, Ruth modelled a pair of hooped earrings and a diamante pendant necklace. With her signature blonde bob blowdried to perfection, the TV star opted for natural and dewy makeup.

Ruth looked so glamorous on Wednesday's episode

Coordinating her smokey brown shadow with the beige tones of her blazer, Ruth contoured with a honey-hued blusher, adding a high-shine taupe lip gloss to complete her look.

Available to shop now, fans of Ruth's blazer can add it to their wardrobes for £120 in the sale, but with stock flying off of the virtual shelves, we'd recommend grabbing this double-breasted silhouette from the brand. Featuring wide peak lapels and button fastenings with front pockets for added functionality, it's the ultimate layering piece.

GET THE LOOK:

Neutral Blazer, £285, Reiss

As for her satin blouse, while Ruth is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've found a near-identical alternative, also from Reiss. Retailing at £98, this silk front vest is fitted with a feminine round neckline, and it's also available to shop in three other colours – black, white and navy.

Vest Top, £85, Reiss

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Ruth often makes a statement with her bold outfits, and throughout the festive season, we saw the presenter rocking some seriously chic pieces.

During the Christmas Eve special of Loose Women, viewers fell in love with Ruth's shimmering sequin skirt from Hush. Adorned in a leopard print design, the 61-year-old paired her pencil silhouette with a red velvet wrap blouse, burgundy velvet court shoes and a seasonal string of Christmas baubles.

