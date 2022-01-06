﻿
lorraine-ms-blue-dress

Lorraine Kelly's new Marks & Spencer dress is the most unbelievable colour

The presenter looked beautiful in blue

Lorraine Kelly sparked a major fan reaction on Thursday after she stepped out in the dreamiest dress from Marks & Spencer. Modelling a cornflower blue number from the brand's Autograph collection, the presenter accessorised her outfit with nude court shoes from Whistles and her favourite heart necklace. 

Styling her caramel bob in effortless, beachy waves, the TV star looked absolutely radiant as she teamed a soft brown eyeshadow with a rosy blusher and a barely-there nude lipgloss. 

lorraine-blue-dress

Lorraine teamed her cornflower blue dress with nude heels from Whistles

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Lorraine's followers are obsessed with her dress right now, with a number of fans admiring its striking shade in particular. 

"Love this dress and the colour too," wrote one. "Definitely your colour," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Love cornflower blue."  

ms-blue-dress

Pure Silk Tie Front Midi Waisted Dress, £99, Marks & Spencer

Retailing at £99, Lorraine's shirt dress is made from pure silk, adding to its luxe feel. Cut in a figure-skimming regular fit, it features an elasticated waist that's both chic and comfortable, plus a collared neckline for a smart finish. 

An everyday staple, coordinate your new favourite dress with everything from ankle boots to colourful stilettos and box-fresh trainers.

VIDEO: Lorraine Kelly's most glamorous looks

Since returning to her iconic breakfast show for the new year, Lorraine has already debuted a number of gorgeous desk-to-daywear ensembles, and on Wednesday she chose another vibrant dress to host. Donning a bright red midi from Joules, the mum-of-one rocked the Reagan Star Print Shirt Dress, which has been reduced to just £34.95 in the January sale. 

Having become something of a fashion icon, Lorraine clearly possesses some serious selling power. "We had a customer come into our store and buy this dress straight after seeing you in it," commented Joules' Bromley branch after she posted a photo on Instagram. 

"I couldn't help but buy this dress after I saw you wear it," admitted a fan – looks like Lorraine is bringing her fashion A-game to 2022. 

