Lorraine Kelly sends fans wild in stunning Monsoon dress – and it's 70% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Lorraine Kelly loves to experiment with bright colours and statement prints, and on Friday she masterfully combined the two. Stepping out in a striking pink and black leopard print dress to host her namesake show, the TV star certainly showcased her impressive fashion credentials.

READ: Lorraine Kelly's new Marks & Spencer dress is the most unbelievable colour

Rocking the Niya Dress from Monsoon's collection, if you've fallen head over heels for Lorraine's look, then you're in luck! Now 70% off in the January sale, this gorgeous midi has been reduced from £99 to just £29 – winning!

Lorraine shared a photo of her leopard print look on Instagram

A versatile piece that'll see you through the seasons, Monsoon's silky satin number features long cuffed sleeves, a waist-cinching buckle belt, and a classic shirt style collar. Taking you from desk-to-daywear with ease, it can be teamed with everything from knee-high boots to heels and trainers.

After sharing a stylish snap on Instagram, Lorraine's outfit sparked a huge reaction from her 461k followers – and we can see why.

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals her goal for this year

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals family Christmas gifts and plans for the big day

Niya Leopard Print Dress, was £99 NOW £29, Monsoon

"Morning Lorraine. You look gorgeous. Am just going to have my breakfast and watch your show. Happy Friday," wrote one. "Another lovely dress Lorraine you look absolutely beautiful," added another.

Meanwhile a third gushed: "Oh I love it very pretty."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Richard Armitage awkwardly learns he was 'excluded' by Stay Close co-stars in funny Lorraine moment

A fan of the high street, Lorraine often rocks affordable pieces on the show, and on Thursday she had fans eager to shop her latest Marks & Spencer buy.

Donning a £99 cornflower blue shirt dress from the brand's Autograph collection, Lorraine accessorised her ensemble with nude court shoes from Whistles and her favourite heart necklace.

A number of fans were particularly impressed with the rich shade of her dress, with one writing: "Love cornflower blue," and another agreeing: "Love this dress and the colour too."

Styling her caramel bob in effortless, beachy waves, the mum-of-one completed her look by pairing a soft brown eyeshadow with a rosy blusher and a barely-there nude lipgloss to match – stunning.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.