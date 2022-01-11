We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister's wife, was pictured with her husband Boris Johnson on Monday evening at exclusive private members' club Oswald's. In pictures that appeared on the MailOnline, Looking absolutely stunning after giving birth in December, Carrie sported a fabulous black and white dress by Wiggy Kit.

The £695 style was made from cotton canvas with velvet panelling and white embroidery. She teamed it with a cross-body beaded bag by Anya Hindmarch and black high heels. With her blonde hair styled into a bouncy blow-dried style, the mum-of-two looked incredible.

WATCH: Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

At the start of January, Carrie enjoyed a beach break with Boris and her young family in tow. In pictures that appeared on her social media and the Metro, the blonde beauty was seen carrying her newborn daughter Romy, in a fabulous Artipoppe baby carrier.

Artipoppe is a brand that sells the chicest baby carriers money can buy. Seriously. Founded in the Netherlands in 2012 by designer Anna van den Bogert, prices start from £300 and go up to around £3,000 for a super luxe, limited edition version. They provide a front carry and a back carry option and are fully ergonomic; plus are deemed ‘hip healthy’ by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute.

Wiggy Kit Marais embroidered cotton-canvas midi dress, £695, Matches Fashion

The reason the designer label charges so much for their items is that their slings are made from luxurious materials including pure cotton, cashmere and silk. There are a huge plethora of patterns to choose from, too; swans, leopard print, houndstooth, as well as basic denim and velvet. Former PR girl Carrie has the cloud version.

Get The Look!

Caya Broderie Linen Blend Dress, £56, Jigsaw

Princess Eugneie has the 'Zeitgeist Baby Yin Yang', an eye-catching monochrome design that features the famous yin and yang symbol on the front, with gold hardware.

Zeitgeist Baby Sky, £310, Aripoppe

As well as royalty, celebrities and bloggers have put the brand on the map too, with everyone from Myleene Klass, Helen Flanagan, Laura Whitmore and Gigi Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski and Jessica Alba sporting their designs. You're in great company, Carrie

