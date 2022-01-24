Jennifer Lopez’s Coach handbag has a stylish tweak you might have missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez has, and, quite frankly, will always be our style icon; from that Versace dress to even the smallest of accessories.

Jlo, 52, recently stepped out in Los Angeles and stopped to take a photo of her new film Marry Me on a billboard pinned on Sunset Boulevard, which she shared on her Instagram page.

We like what we C with this Jennifere Lopez outfit

Truth be told, it wasn’t the advert that impressed us, but the Love Don’t Cost a Thing hitmaker’s outfit - her bag in particular.

The singer and actor opted for a checked longline coat, leather trousers, and black buckle boots, with a pair of All In orange tinted aviator sunglasses from Quay.

She completed the look with a chic bag from Coach, and that is now number one on our shopping wish list.

For those looking to emulate JLo’s style can do so, as her exact Coach bag is the Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting, which retails for £495 ($495).

Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting, $495 / £495, Coach

The bag has been designed from a soft quilted nappa leather, it features Coach’s signatured push-lock close, as well as an exterior slip pocket and spacious interior.

However, eagle eyed fans will notice Jlo’s strap is different to the one that comes with the design, but is in fact the Leather Covered Chain Strap, which features hoop links, as well as two dog leash attachments to fasten to your bag.

The chain strap retails for £295 ($150), but has sold out due to popular demand. However, shoppers can sign up to be notified when the add on is back in stock.

This means shoppers looking to get the J.Lo look - why wouldn’t you? - it will set you back a hefty £790 with the bag and matching strap.

Leather Covered Chain Strap, $150 / £295, Coach

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.