Alex Jones rocks the £30 Zara flared jeans you seriously need

Alex Jones is back on the One Show after returning from maternity leave, and she's looking better than ever! On Monday's show, the gorgeous Welsh star wore a pretty pink cherry printed top by one of her favourite brands, Rixo, and a pair of jeans, which came from high street store Zara.

The mother-of-three shared a snap on her Instagram of her latest outfit and wrote: "I'm a sucker for a cherry anything. The jumper is Rixo Flannels and the jeans are Zara."

WATCH: Alex Jones Returns To The One Show After Welcoming Baby Annie

We've tracked down Alex's exact pair of jeans and they cost just £29.99! The denims are of the high waist variety and are cut with a wide-leg design. We love the decorative golden buttons on the front and the handy rear patch pockets. Luckily, all sizes are in stock.

It's been a busy few days for the TV presenter. At the weekend, she threw an incredible Avengers-themed party for her eldest child, Teddy, who turned five.

Alex looks amazing in her Zara jeans

The brunette beauty shared a glimpse inside her home that showed off the epic party she had thrown for her son, who was appropriately dressed up as Captain America.

Z1975 Cropped wide leg jeans, £29.99, Zara

Elsewhere in the home were balloons with various Avengers characters and an inflatable Spider-Man that was positioned on top of the toys laid out in the kitchen. There was also a golden balloon in the shape of a five and banners saying 'Happy Birthday'. Cute!

Rixo Lula sweater, £115, Flannels

Her other son, Kit, two, also got dressed up for the party, and he looked adorable in an Incredible Hulk costume. And to make sure that every child left the party happy, the presenter had created a series of party boxes, with there being blue and red ones on display and superhero costumes inside. Mum goals!

