Frankie Bridge looks amazing in bodycon dress - and it's selling out fast

If it's in Frankie Bridge's wardrobe, we want it. The former Saturdays singer looked incredible in her latest Instagram post, where she dropped an array of must-have looks.

The stand-out piece? A green diagonal stripe bodycon dress costing only £31 – better still, it's made from recycled fabrics. The Loose Women star snapped a mirror selfie in the Warehouse dress and wearing her short sandy crop down, opting for a natural, at-home look. Frankie posted the pics alongside the caption: "#frankiesfaves is back! Thank you so much for all the excitement!!! feels good! hope it gives you some inspiration if you’re feeling a bit stuck… all pics tagged… links in stories #ootd."

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's dressing room makeover

The dress proved to be a hit among followers. One Frankie fan commented, "That green dress" with a fire emoji, while another added, "Love you in green outfits."

Featuring long sleeves, a maxi length and an eye-catching stripe pattern, this dress will add a playful pop of colour to anyone's spring wardrobe.

Frankie looked gorgeous in the bodycon dress

Want to recreate Frankie's look? The 'Diagonal Stripe Recycled Rib Midi Dress' is still available in all sizes online, but we predict it won't hang around for long!

Although Frankie went barefoot in the photo, you can team the dress with some heeled boots or open-toe heels for the ultimate party outfit.

Diagonal Stripe Midi Dress, £31.20, Warehouse

Frankie is never short of style inspiration. The singer posted a number of dazzling dresses, including a checkboard midi teamed with chunky heels and marble-effect green patchwork co-ord.

The star regularly uses the hashtag #frankiesfaves to showcase her favourite outfit combinations. From neon tones to colourful animal prints, Frankie knows how to style a look.

Feel like your wardrobe needs a breath of fresh air? Follow Frankie's fashion hashtags such as #ootd to stretch your style horizons.

