How glam did Rochelle Humes look on Monday's This Morning? The stunning 32-year-old decided to opt for a dazzling olive green ribbed dress from Marks & Spencer, and what's more, it costs just £35. Result!

The 'Ribbed V-Neck Tie Front Midi Column Dress' is from the coveted M&S Collection and comes in three other colours, black, camel and blue.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes looks spring ready in lilac top

The website says of the fabulous frock: "This timeless jersey column dress is sure to become your new go-to favourite. It's cut in a comfortable regular fit, at an on-trend midi length, and comes with a self-tie belt to pull you in at the waist. The feminine v-neckline has a collar and all-over ribbing for extra smartness. M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles."

Rochelle shared her latest look with her legions of Instagram followers, and her husband, former JLS singer Marvin, was the first to show his appreciation, with a string of hearts underneath her stylish snap.

Speaking about how she met her husband, Rochelle previously told HELLO!: "We first met when I was 16. I interviewed him on the kids’ show I was presenting at the time. I also kind of knew him through mutual friends, but there was never a thing."

Ribbed V-Neck Tie Front Midi Column Dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

She continued: "Then when I was in The Saturdays and he was in JLS we had the same vocal coach, who we are still close to, and sang at our wedding. She kept trying to get us together and when I went through a break-up she told him straight away and he started messaging me all of the time, but I really didn’t want to get into a relationship. But then we were at an event together and spoke the whole night and I realised what a nice guy he is."

And the rest is history!

