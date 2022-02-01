We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones looked incredible on Monday evening's The One Show. Donning a pair of stonewash jeans and a white shirt with heels, the star looked as chic as can be. We loved how she added a rainbow, ombre sleeveless jumper. It gave the whole look a colourful kick, don't you think?

The jumper came from Oliver Bonas and costs just £27 in the brand's sale. We love the pink, lavender and amber hues which formulate into a striped pattern, as well as the sparkle detail and ribbed cuffs. Sadly, this lovely item has since sold out, but the brand does a fab roll neck alternative in a similar colourway for just £33. Gorgeous!

WATCH: Alex Jones Returns To The One Show After Welcoming Baby Annie

Snapping a selfie ahead of the show, Alex said: "5 inch turn-ups…I'm not sure, but going with it. What do you think? Top is @oliverbonas."

We've noticed that Alex loves brightly coloured clothes. On Friday, she grabbed attention as she appeared on screen alongside co-star Ronan Keating, in an eye-catching red dress in a mid-length cut.

Fans loved Alex's gorgeous rainbow knit

Ahead of the live show, the star decided to snap a quick mirror selfie in her dressing room to show off her daring, coloured dress. The frock was by Hugo Boss and was a great shade on the Welsh star.

Stylist Tess Wright dreams up all her getups for The One Show. HELLO! previously spoke with Tess who gave us all the details about styling one of television's most stylish ladies.

Get the look!

Space Dye Ombre Striped & Roll Neck Knitted Jumper, £33, Oliver Bonas

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she explained that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

