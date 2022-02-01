Kimberley Walsh shared a gorgeous montage of unseen wedding photographs on her Instagram account on Monday evening, to celebrate her wedding anniversary. We loved getting an insight into her wonderful day; the pictures were gorgeous!

In one snap, you can see the mother-of-three's Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl on the dance floor dancing with the bride herself. Cheryl is wearing a bandeau style dress with a beautiful sheer skirt and we're obsessed. If you're unsure it's Cheryl, just check out her trademark tattoo on the side of her hand.

Previously speaking to HELLO! about the special day, Cheryl said: "To watch your best friend marry the love of her life and having experienced their relationship flourish over so many years is something I have never experienced before."

She added: "It meant the world to me to be a part of their special day and I wish them all the love and happiness in the world because nobody deserves it more."

Kimberley's 2016 wedding was in Barbados and she walked down the aisle in an exquisite bespoke lace and silk gown by Berta Bridal from exclusive London stockists The Wedding Club. Cheryl said of the moment she saw her friend: "The only way I could describe her is breathtaking. She literally took my breath away."

Kimberley's wedding featured in HELLO!

After exchanging vows in St James Parish Church, surrounded by family including their then 16-month-old son Bobby and guests including Denise Van Outen and Kara Tointon, the wedding party moved to nearby restaurant The Cliff for the wedding reception. There, moving speeches were delivered by family members before guests sat down to a candlelit wedding supper.

Reflecting on the nuptials afterwards, Kimberley said: "This wedding, being surrounded by the people we love, has been everything we hoped it would be and so much more. I would do anything to be able to turn back the clock and start it all over again."

