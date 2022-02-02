Christine Lampard wears an incredible birthday dress on Loose Women

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard looked so stylish on Wednesday's Loose Women wearing a stunning leopard print dress by Rixo, one of her favourite brands.

Styled by Daisy Law - Loose Women's wardrobe assistant, the beautiful brunette wowed in the designer style, known as the 'Ellen' which costs £285.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

The website says of the style: "From the office to brunch, to drinks, and back again, you loved her so much, we’ve brought Ellen back in a gorgeous leopard print. Cut from crepe and lightly cinched in at the waist, she’s designed to flatter and float through your everyday. Her contrast cotton lace trim is sure to get you compliments and we love her romantic shape. Ellen goes with everything - whether you’re stretching out the last of the sunshine in sandals, or throwing on your favourite boots. The perfect day dress, she’s the one to prove that leopard print really IS a neutral."

All sizes are currently in stock if you fancy investing in the style; and what's more, Holly Willoughby has worn the same frock on This Morning before, so you'd be in great company with this one.

Christine probably wore such a special frock as it was also her birthday!

RIXO Women's Ellen Midi Dress, £200, Coggles

The day before, the wife of Frank Lampard gave fans a little glimpse into her day off as she headed to London's pretty café, Peggy Porschen Cakes.

Holly Willoughby looked incredible in the same Rixo dress in 2021

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Loose Women star shared a snapshot of her coffee which featured a pretty heart. "All you need is coffee love [heart emoji] #peggyporschen," she simply remarked. The picture came moments after she congratulated her husband Frank Lampard on his new appointment at Everton. It was confirmed at the start of the week that the former footballer will become the team's new manager.

Christine met Frank, 43, at Pride of Britain back in 2009, and then tied the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in 2015. They have since welcomed two children together; three-year-old Patricia and little Freddie, who turns one next month.

