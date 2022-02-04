Josie Gibson wows in ultra-flattering M&S dress – and it's under £40

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Delighting viewers on Thursday, fan favourite Josie Gibson returned to This Morning to co-host the ITV show alongside Holly Willoughby. Stepping out in an eye-catching snakeskin dress from Marks & Spencer, the presenter wowed in her latest high-street buy.

Priced at £39.50, Josie's animal print number is cut in a comfortable regular fit, and complete with a collared neckline, statement button fastenings and a midi-length hemline. Uber flattering, the tie belt emphasises your waist, while the subtly flared skirt creates an elegant silhouette.

Josie's co-star Holly shared a picture of the duo on This Morning

Accessorised to perfection, for her latest appearance, Josie styled her M&S dress with a pair of suede knee-high boots and gold hoop earrings.

Sweeping her loosely curled tresses into a low ponytail, the TV star dusted her eyes in a pale pink eyeshadow, adding a hint of rosy blusher, a dash of mascara and a high-shine pink lip gloss to match.

Animal Print Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

When it comes to her on-screen wardrobe, Josie loves to shop at Marks & Spencer, and she recently stunned in another fabulous dress from the brand.

Back in January, the mum-of-one stepped out in a black dress from the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection. Adorned in a striking multi-coloured floral print, her latest ensemble was put together by David Obrien – AKA Head Of Wardrobe & Presenter's Style at This Morning – and accessorised with black leather boots.

Fans were particularly obsessed with her stunning hair and makeup combo, courtesy of glam team Mikey Phillips and Michelle Sultan.

Sporting a gold shimmering shadow complete with voluminous lashes and winged eyeliner the presenter's cheeks were contoured with a hint of honey-hued blusher. Adding to her natural and dewy aesthetic, Josie's lips were painted in a high-shine nude gloss that tied the look together perfectly.

Sharing a snap of her flawless appearance on Instagram, Josie wrote:

"A big thank to @makeupbymikey and @hairbymichellesultan for the glam today and a big thank you to @alisonhammond55 and @thismorning team for making it happen. Lots and lots of love to you all #makeupbymikey #michellesultan #hairbymichelle #hairstyles #makeup #makeupartist #glamsquad #alisonhammond #thismorning #thismorning #thankyou #feelingblessed."

