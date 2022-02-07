GMB's Charlotte Hawkins rocks a Meghan Markle dress with clever accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins always looks super stylish on Good Morning Britain, no matter what. She loves high street threads, so it comes as no surprise that she also wears accessible buys when she's presenting her slot on Magic Radio, too.

On Sunday evening, the mother-of-one shared a gorgeous image of herself wearing a lovely neutral-toned dress by Reiss.

The 46-year-old wrote: "It’s that time on a Sunday evening… grab a glass, put your feet up & join me on @classicfm 7-9pm! My Young Classical Star this week is the brilliant @eldbjorghemsing #classicfm #classicalmusic #relaxingmusic #smoothclassics #smoothclassicsatseven #youngclassicalstar."

The 'Jenna' dress is a popular buy on the luxury high street store's website. Costing £198, the product description states: "The ruched sleeves of the Jenna dress, shaded here in natural stone, add a sense of fluidity to the silhouette. It's crafted from a sumptuous wool and cashmere-rich blend for softness and warmth in the colder months, then is topped with a deep-cut V-neck."

Charlotte added a lovely belt which cinched in her waist, and a pair of shoes by Emmy London - a brand loved by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Charlotte looked amazing in her Reiss dress

Speaking of royal fashion; we think this dress looks exactly like something the Duchess of Sussex would wear. She loves neutral tones like this, and what's more, she's a fan of Reiss, too.

Jenna Cashmere Blend Ruched Sleeve Dress, £198, Reiss

Back in 2020, Meghan looked incredible as she headed to Canada House with husband Prince Harry, wearing a satin skirt, roll neck top, Jimmy Choo high heels and a stunning camel coat from Reiss. Known as the 'Sabel' coat, it actually went in the January sale for £180 and royal fans went crazy for the tailored design - it sold out immediately much to shoppers' dismay.

At the time, Reiss re-issued the coat, but the demand was so high, a waiting list was put in place.

