Helen Flanagan looks unreal in leather trousers and keyhole top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan looked unbelievable in a series of Karen Millen outfits this week, giving fans serious style inspiration for night out dressing.

BLING: Helen Flanagan has already changed sparkling engagement ring from Scott Sinclair

Turning up the heat in a slinky pair of leather trousers, Coronation Street star Helen was seen posing on a staircase, highlighting her enviable figure in the must-have item of the season. The 31-year-old mother-of-three – who shares children Matilda, Delilah and Charlie with her fiancé Scott Sinclair – paired the trousers with a funky keyhole top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan poses in lingerie at home

The halterneck style boasted an abstract geometric print and a subtle shimmer, and was worn tucked into her chic leather trousers.

READ: Helen Flanagan's sequin date night dress makes her look like a Bond Girl

The former I'm a Celebrity contestant wore her blonde locks pinned back in a loose updo, with the front section tumbling loose and framing her face.

Helen looked seriously stunning in leather

She enhanced the look with a slick of pink lipstick and a soft, smoky eye to match the charcoal hues of her top. Flawless!

Helen was offering her fans the chance to win a £250 Karen Millen voucher in the accompanying caption.

The Corrie star also rocked a backless dress

The high street brand is our go-to destination when it comes to finding flattering leather trousers that will also stand the test of time. From bodycon leggings to loose, work-friendly styles like Helen's pair, there are currently some great deals to be had.

We've tracked down Helen's exact pair and, good news, they're currently 20 per cent off and still available in most sizes.

Leather Button Detail Trousers, now £204, Karen Millen

Busy mum Helen is a big fan of the trend and has been spotted in leather trousers many a time.

DISCOVER: Helen Flanagan looks sensational in figure-flattering Zara trousers - and they're £9.99

Just this month, she was spotted wearing leather trousers, a simple white T-shirt and a black blazer to watch her on-screen mum Sally Dynevor perform on Dancing on Ice.

Helen was joined by her eldest daughter Matilda for the outing and the pair looked so cute together.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.