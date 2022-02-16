Holly Willoughby's £25 Marks & Spencer outfit is blowing up Instagram

Holly Willoughby is an ongoing ambassador for Marks & Spencer and loves sharing the items she enjoys from the store on her Instagram account. On Tuesday the blonde beauty rocked their new, beautiful pink sweatshirt and fans went crazy.

READ: Holly Willoughby wears skinny jeans and a royal jacket for off-duty outing

The 'Mon Amour' pink number costs just £25 and comes in a variety of pastel shades that are just perfect for Spring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wears the most stylish dress on This Morning - take a look!

All sizes are currently in stock online, and the website says of the look: "A fun slogan gives this cotton-rich sweatshirt a playful feel. Regular fit, with ribbed cuffs, crew neckline and hem to lock in warmth. The fabric is brushed for extra softness."

MORE: I tried Holly Willoughby's bargain beauty faves under £15 and here's what I thought

The mother-of-three styled up the look with jeans and wrote: "You can’t go wrong with a classic mom jean! We all know that jeans can sometimes be a bit uncomfortable, but I’ve found my fav…This style from @marksandspencer has added stretch so not only do they fit amazingly, they’re comfy too #ad."

Holly has worked with the iconic high street store for quite some time now and really enjoys her ambassador role.

M&S COLLECTION Cotton Rich Slogan Crew Neck Sweatshirt, £25, Marks & Spencer

Speaking at the press launch when her first edit dropped in 2018, the mother-of-three said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals 'super special' perfume - here's everything you need to know

Holly boasts nearly 7.5 million Instagram followers who love keeping up to date with her outfits. But, the blonde beauty confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she said. "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.