Katie Holmes wows in the dreamiest winter coat at New York Fashion Week

Bringing her A-game to New York Fashion Week, Katie Holmes delivered a masterclass in tonal dressing as she headed to the Tory Burch runway show.

Pictured in Midtown on Valentine's Day, the actress wrapped up warm in a white winter coat while en route to the star-studded event. Other A-list guests included Uma Thurman, Madelaine Petsch, Faouzia and Aimee Lou Wood.

Katie wrapped up warm in a white longline coat and a brown jumper dress

Layering her sophisticated button-up over a brown jumper dress, Katie completed her designer look with a monogrammed Tory Burch bag, tights, and crystal heeled sandals.

The actress rocked her favourite evolvetogether face mask

Wearing her glossy brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style, the A-lister opted for a dramatic makeup look as she combined a grey and silver smokey eye with dark liner, rosy blusher and a deep plum lip – so glam.

Want to recreate her look for less? River Island is selling a similar style and it's super affordable. Pair the brand's $167 coat with this asymmetric midi dress to achieve the full effect.

GET THE LOOK:

EXACT MATCH: Navy Face Masks (pack of seven), £9 / $8.97, evolvetogether

Cream Coat, £90 / $167, River Island

Brown Midi Dress, £48 / $89, River Island

A fan of streamlined and tailored pieces, it's not the first time that we've seen Katie rocking the white coat trend, as she stepped out in a near-identical version from Mango last month.

Pictured enjoying a shopping spree in New York, the 43-year-old nailed casual chic as she layered her wool coat over sweatpants and a jumper. Accessorising with a pair of beige 'Lennox' hiking boots from Sorel – the mum-of-one looked truly Pinterest-worthy.

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, Katie has been busy attending several catwalk shows, and for each and every one she's sported the dreamiest ensembles. For her appearance outside Ulla Johnson, the Dawson's Creek star braved the rain in a statement navy puffer coat and a coordinating midi skirt.

The actress has also been busy attending the Ulla Johnson and Alice+Olivia runway shows

A day earlier, the actress had also wowed in all-white as she headed to the Alice+Olivia runway. Rocking a classic oversized shirt and flared jeans, Katie swept her tresses up into a slick chignon that showcased her beautifully contoured cheekbones.

