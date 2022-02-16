Shania Twain wows in figure-hugging bodysuit and fishnet tights

Shania Twain donned an extra special outfit for her Valentine's Day performance in Las Vegas on Monday.

The 56-year-old looked gorgeous rocking a pink and red sparkly bodysuit that featured elaborate feather detailing across the hem and sleeves as she celebrated the special day with thousands of her adoring fans at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.

Shania Twain wows in sheer bodysuit backstage in Las Vegas

Shania teamed her eye-catching outfit with a pair of matching feathered boots and elongated her toned legs with some flesh-colored fishnet tights.

Posting a snap of her on stage after returning to her residency, Shania thanked her fans for being her Valentine. She captioned the photo: "Your love gets me every time Vegas. Thank you for being my Valentines! #LetsGoVegas."

Her followers were quick to react to the show-stopping snap, with one responding: "Gorgeous, beautiful, Shania!" A second said: "Most beautiful lady with one beautiful voice!" A third added: "That outfit, colorwise, is your best yet!"

Shania stunned in her Valentine's Day-inspired outfit

The country star kicked off the next leg of her Las Vegas residency earlier this week and shared a clip on Instagram of herself wearing a stunning sheer bodysuit that showed off her incredible figure to mark the occasion.

"Man! Now that was a [expletive] start to this run of shows! #LetsGoVegas," she captioned the post, which showed her backstage with her dancers as they celebrated the successful performance. The male dancers all wore open white shirts while Shania rocked a black sequin bodysuit and matching gloves.

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Shania is back on stage for her residency

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realized she had made it, which was after her album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album, quickly being topped by the success of follow-ups Come On Over and Up.

