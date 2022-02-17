﻿
christine-lampard-reiss-knit

Christine Lampard looks gorgeous in flattering knit top

Think pink? More like think mink

Christine Lampard has debuted another delightful outfit to add to her flawless style inventory. The Lorraine presenter looked lovely in a neutral knit top as she chatted to guests while hosting the show on Thursday morning.

The TV host concocted a wholly beige look consisting of a Reiss fine knit roll neck top with long sleeves in mink, a pleated wrap skirt from Massimo Dutti with buckle detailing, and a pair of beige pointed toe high heels. She looked lovely in the modest look, which provided us with some serious spring wardrobe inspiration.

The 43-year-old wife of ex-footballer Frank Lampard took to Instagram to share the look with fans and followers, posting the picture alongside the caption: "See you at 9am for your Thursday fix of @lorraine," adding a smiling emoji with hearts.

christine-lampard-reiss-outfit

Christine looked stunning in mink

The outfit was a hit among followers. One fan commented: "Beautiful as always, love the look Christine," while another penned: "@christinelampard you always look so elegant." A third posted: "Another gorgeous look Christine. You always look so beautiful and elegant."

Christine wore her dark brown hair down and gently curled, while choosing a natural makeup look with chocolate smokey-eye that complemented her outfit's earthy colour palette.

reiss-rollneck-mink

Jersey Roll Neck Top, £45, Reiss

Want to emulate Christine's sophisticated look? The star's versatile roll neck is available online via the Reiss website. Pair the look with a beige skirt to mirror Christine's entire look or for an ideal office wear outfit, team the jersey with some jeans and a blazer. Plus, this item is perfect for layering for the cooler months – plush and practical!

Yesterday, Christine offered audiences another show-stopping look. The presenter looked radiant in red, sporting another high-neck knit look on the show. The TV star wore a red ribbed-knit bodycon dress with high-neck detailing, finding the perfect balance between winter warmth and colourful spring exuberance. It appears that Christine is a fan of coffee-coloured beauty looks, as she sparkled with some mocha eyeshadow and defined dark brows.

