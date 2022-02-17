Christine Lampard looks gorgeous in flattering knit top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard has debuted another delightful outfit to add to her flawless style inventory. The Lorraine presenter looked lovely in a neutral knit top as she chatted to guests while hosting the show on Thursday morning.

The TV host concocted a wholly beige look consisting of a Reiss fine knit roll neck top with long sleeves in mink, a pleated wrap skirt from Massimo Dutti with buckle detailing, and a pair of beige pointed toe high heels. She looked lovely in the modest look, which provided us with some serious spring wardrobe inspiration.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares 5 style tips

The 43-year-old wife of ex-footballer Frank Lampard took to Instagram to share the look with fans and followers, posting the picture alongside the caption: "See you at 9am for your Thursday fix of @lorraine," adding a smiling emoji with hearts.

Christine looked stunning in mink

The outfit was a hit among followers. One fan commented: "Beautiful as always, love the look Christine," while another penned: "@christinelampard you always look so elegant." A third posted: "Another gorgeous look Christine. You always look so beautiful and elegant."

Christine wore her dark brown hair down and gently curled, while choosing a natural makeup look with chocolate smokey-eye that complemented her outfit's earthy colour palette.

Jersey Roll Neck Top, £45, Reiss

Want to emulate Christine's sophisticated look? The star's versatile roll neck is available online via the Reiss website. Pair the look with a beige skirt to mirror Christine's entire look or for an ideal office wear outfit, team the jersey with some jeans and a blazer. Plus, this item is perfect for layering for the cooler months – plush and practical!

Yesterday, Christine offered audiences another show-stopping look. The presenter looked radiant in red, sporting another high-neck knit look on the show. The TV star wore a red ribbed-knit bodycon dress with high-neck detailing, finding the perfect balance between winter warmth and colourful spring exuberance. It appears that Christine is a fan of coffee-coloured beauty looks, as she sparkled with some mocha eyeshadow and defined dark brows.

