Frankie Bridge's £35 ASOS dress will blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is there anything better than finding a high street dress that looks high-end? We think not – and Frankie Bridge has gone and done it again.

WOW: Frankie Bridge's dreamy kitchen is pristine – see her full tour

The Saturdays singer wowed ITV viewers on Friday in a super flattering dress from ASOS which cost just £35. The pretty blue number boasted long sleeves, ruched detailing on the bodice, and a pretty square neckline. The bodycon number also featured subtle stitching at the waist, creating the optical illusion of a corset and emphasising her hourglass figure.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's dressing room gets major upgrade

The simple yet sophisticated dress was cut to mid-calf and Frankie dressed down the look with a classic pair of strappy heels.

PHOTOS: 13 Loose Women hosts' glittering engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford and more

RELATED: Frankie Bridge makes surprising baby confession

She wore her highlighted bob in perfect waves – that is until a gust of wind came along and messed up her photo opportunity!

Frankie made a joke about her photo faux pas, sharing an outtake of her outfit post with her Instagram followers. She wrote: "When Eunice works against you #ootd."

How gorgeous did Frankie Bridge look on Loose Women?

The mother-of-two – who raises young sons Parker and Carter with husband Wayne Bridge – was met by a flurry of compliments from her followers, who branded the look "stunning" and "absolutely gorgeous."

If you're keen to get your hands on Frankie's dress, you're in luck because it's still in stock on the ASOS website, but you better act fast.

Corset Detail Midi Dress, £35, ASOS

Frankie is a big fan of ASOS and has worn the brand countless times in the past, giving fans affordable style inspiration.

She recently rocked Topshop's green and cobalt midi, available to shop for £50 through ASOS. From the vibrant jewel tones to the flared sleeves, round neckline, and cut-out design, it's no wonder the TV star chose it.

The Saturdays star joked Storm Eunice had ruined her vibe

The mum-of-two previously described her sense of style as "girly with a bit of an edge."

DISCOVER: Frankie Bridge stuns in beach attire - but son Carter is not impressed

She told HELLO!: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly so I try to toughen up what I wear with maybe ankle boots or whatever."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.