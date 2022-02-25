Amanda Holden stuns in slinky skirt – and you have to see her boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is a big fan of a statement skirt – and her latest outfit was perfection. The 51-year-old Heart Radio presenter wowed in a slinky skirt from Oasis, styling the satin number in a chic yet unexpected way.

WOW: 12 of Amanda Holden's most unforgettable bridal looks

The BGT judge made a big impression in the midi-length number, which retails just under £40 and boasts quirky ruched detailing on the front. Amanda dressed the glamorous item down with a turtleneck jumper from Next, opting for a looser fit compared to her usual bodycon style. But it was her footwear that really caught our eye, with the mother-of-two donning a funky pair of two-tone boots from Karen Millen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares cute clip with her lookalike daughters

The cream and black boots perfectly complemented her otherwise sombre look, injecting a warm neutral tone to the outfit.

SEE: Amanda Holden poses with lookalike daughters on 51st birthday

Amanda wore her blonde hair down in a sleek blow-dry and kept her makeup fresh and natural.

Amanda looked stunning a black slip skirt

You can't go wrong with a slip skirt in your wardrobe; incredibly versatile, they'll look great in the winter paired with a chunky knit or teamed with a plain white T-shirt in the summer.

Amanda's 'Ruched Front Satin Midi Skirt' skirt is selling out fast, but her must-have boots are still available in all sizes – and we'll be adding them to our virtual baskets ASAP.

Ruched Front Satin Midi Skirt, £39.20, Oasis

Tricolour Block Leather Ankle Boot, £179, Karen Millen

This isn't the first time Amanda has had us rushing to copy her outfit this week. On Thursday, she rocked a vibrant faux leather pencil skirt, which she teamed with the most perfect pair of heels.

The star, whose alarm goes off at 4.30am, previously confessed she loves the daily catwalk of her Heart Breakfast gig, and wouldn't be caught dead looking anything less than her best.

Amanda always impresses with her Heart Radio outfits

She said: "This is my choice. Men can choose to have dad bods and brilliant women like Bryony Gordon can choose to smash body stereotypes by showing off all different shapes and sizes.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden's £35k wellness spends revealed: From fat-burning treatments to facials

"But my choice has always been to look a certain way. That's my sense of who I want to portray to the outside world. My nan would always say, go out with your head up, a smile on and looking good. It's just who I am."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.