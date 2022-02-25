Alex Jones stuns in the dreamiest H&M blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The One Show host Alex Jones enthralled fans with a pink floral blouse while relaxing behind the scenes of the programme. The star looked pretty in pink as she filmed herself wearing the shirt fans have been obsessing over.

A spring essential, Alex's top featured sweet floral pink in rose, peach, green and cream hues. A V-neck shape and balloon sleeves added an extra touch of femininity to the look. Composed from floaty material with drawstring detail, the 44-year-old looked lovely as she hosted the show, six months after giving birth to her daughter Annie in August.

Alex paired the look with some baby pink trousers and bright fuschia high heels. She also flashed a peek of her perfectly manicured nails which were painted cream in alignment with the sartorial spring theme.

Admiring the shirt's "nice little print for spring," Alex shared a video of the shirt via Instagram stories. She commented that fans wanted to know where the shirt was from – testament to the fact that florals for spring are always groundbreaking.

Alex wore her gently curled hair down and opted for a natural but camera-ready beauty look. As always, the presenter looked effortlessly elegant.

Unfortunately, Alex's pretty blouse is already out of stock on the H&M website. Don't fret, however, as we've found a perfect Oasis lookalike just for you. This subdued pink blouse with tie-neck detailing comes in floral print. Metallic polka dots add a dash of dazzle, while delicate frills and large collar make for a bohemian look. Did we also mention it's in the sale?

Team the look with white jeans for a summery outfit or some burgundy corduroy trousers for a winter wardrobe staple. Elevate the outfit with some simple gold jewellery and natural makeup.

Alex recently debuted another polished look when she presented a special episode of The One Show, aired from inside Buckingham Palace. The star dazzled in a tiered white tea dress, complete with waist-cinching belt, short sleeves and a statement collar which she complemented with a bold pair of red heels.

