Lucy Meck's maternity wardrobe features £49 Marks & Spencer dress 

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a Nobody's Child dress which can be bought from Marks & Spencer.
Just because you're pregnant it doesn't mean you have to shop for an entire new wardrobe - just ask Lucy Mecklenburgh who proved style and comfort can go hand-in-hand when you're just weeks away from giving birth.
The CEO of RWL fitness showed off a new outfit on Instagram, rocking a Nobody's Child dress which we've tracked down on Marks & Spencer for a mere £49. An absolute steal!
Ready to pose! The fitfluencer showed off her bump in flattering dress on Instagram
The former TOWIE star looked blooming beautiful in the floral dress - and obviously sized up to fit her bump. The pattern features both florals AND polka dots, and falls to an on-trend midi length.
Floral Nobody's Child dress, £49, Marks & Spencer
The 30-year-old accessorised her fabulous frock with a pair of Soru earrings and a crossbody bag.
Lucy wearing the Soru Torino earrings, £125
In a previous post on Instagram, Lucy, who is pregnant with her second child, shared some other bump-tastic outfits, writing: "If you do buy something new, make sure it can grow with you."
In the snaps she wore a floral dress from French Connection, which she teamed with a trench coat from the same brand.
Lucy Mecklenburg's maternity outfits are smash hits
Alita print dress, £120, French Connection
Oversized coat, £250, French Connection
Not ready to brave the cold, Lucy opted for a pair of black boots from House of CB. The key to a great outfit is excellent accessorising and Lucy added an Aspinal of London bag and a pair of earrings from Yaayaa London.
Sasha satchel, £395, Aspinal of London
If you're expecting a baby, take style notes from Lucy.
