Lorraine Kelly’s baby blue work dress is very Kate Middleton, don’t you think?

Lorraine Kelly was beaming and ready for spring this morning as she channelled Duchess Kate’s pretty, preppy style in a dreamy sky-blue silk tea dress by L.K.Bennett, a favourite brand of the Duchess of Cambridge.

The gorgeous 'Mathilde' tea dress has returned for the new season, and this year’s sky-blue and white polka dot iteration is perfection.

Lorraine Kelly poses on Instagram wearing her L.K.Bennett dress

Lorraine, 62, was comfortable in the silk dress and slipped on simple, pointed court shoes in an understated metallic shade, she kept her jewellery minimal, and her makeup was kept nice and natural. But Lorraine’s smile said everything - and the more we see of this 1930s-inspired dress with a slight seventies twist, the more we love it too!

VIDEO: Check out some of Lorraine Kelly's best style moments over the years

The sky-blue hue and gently nipped waist are universally flattering, and the white polka dots are ever so discreet. It’s the floaty sheer sleeves and smart round white collar off-set with sparkling crystal buttons that makes this dress special.

Baby blue Matilde dress, £379, L.K.Bennett

Exactly as Lorraine and Kate Middleton would accessorise, the advice on the L.K.Bennett website is: "Wear it with trainers, pumps or heels all season long," so we can’t wait to see how other stars style this versatile dress once spring arrives.

Duchess Kate wore a very similar dress to Lorraine Kelly back in 2019

Lorraine's fans adore her for sharing the details of her favourite dresses on her Instagram page, and her ability to look lovely in any shade from blue or green to bright pink keeps fans eager to see what she will wear next.

Fashion brands such as Warehouse and M&S are often among Lorraine's favourites, but the recent decadent styles such as last month's emerald-green silk Maje dress, and Monday's polka dot L.K.Bennett dress and could be a sign of more exciting and silky spring fashion to come from Lorraine.

