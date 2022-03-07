Martine McCutcheon rocks the wildest leggings - just look at that print

Isabelle Casey
Former EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon looked amazing in the boldest zebra print leggings - see her daring look
Martine McCutcheon snapped herself in quirky animal print leggings on Sunday in preparation for her spring clean and we are completely obsessed!
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former EastEnders actress showed her 489k followers she doesn't always opt for high-glam, as she sported some zebra-print leggings, complete with adidas sliders and a Coca-Cola jumper - don't worry Martine we've all been there.
WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shows off long hair
Still looking as gorgeous as ever, the Love Actually star captioned a hilarious boomerang of her pouting and dancing away to Cheryl Lynn's Got to be Real. She wrote: "Sunday's spring clean outfit whilst having a little dance!"
After the hilarious clip, Martine updated her followers that she'd had a Nordic rug nightmare after her mum, Jenny Tomlin (Nanny Tom Tom), let seven-year-old son Rafferty create a solar system on her brand new Nordic rug, and she was less than impressed!
Martine McCutcheon with son Rafferty and Mum Jenny
She wrote: "So the solar system cost me my brand-new Nordic rug. Mum obviously finds it funny. The one part that wasn't covered they managed to drop bright red paint on!"
All was forgiven as shortly after, Martine posted a gorgeous sun-kissed picture of herself with her mum, with her funky zebra print leggings still visible. She wrote on the photo: "Forgave her… Look at that cheeky, naughty face…we can't stay mad at mum for long!"
Martine McCutcheon forgives mum Jenny after arts and crafts mishap on brand-new rug
The spring-clean ensemble was quickly swapped for her usual glam just hours later as Martine documented her day on Monday, filming for Sky wearing a stunning River Island dress which she teamed with a pair of patterned tights from ASOS and her trusty Doc Marten shoes.
Martine's chic makeover
In a sneak peek, she revealed that she was filming a "great show all about the 90s." Talking on her Instagram Stories she said: "It's gonna be a real trip down memory lane for me and for lots of you possibly, it's all about the 90s and the movies at that time, so it's gonna be a fun one, can't wait!"
We can't wait to see what she's been working on!
