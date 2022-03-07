Jada Pinkett Smith showcases baby bump in sheer dress in gorgeous throwback photo Will Smith's wife has a fabulous sense of style!

Jada Pinkett Smith went on a trip down memory lane at the start of the week as she shared a gorgeous throwback photo from her pregnancy.

Will Smith's wife took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of herself dressed in a sheer gown while displaying her baby bump.

Alongside the image, Jada shared a photo of Rihanna, who is currently expecting her first child. In the caption, the mom-of-two wrote: "Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers???

VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith looks totally unrecognisable in transformation video

"I love me some Rih. She's bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that's one of her qualities I admire most.

"She's a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it's important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here's to one more of my favorites for International Women's Month."

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a gorgeous throwback photo from her pregnancy

Jada shares children Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, with husband Will. She is also stepmom to Trey Smith, 29, who is the actor's oldest child with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

The celebrity couple live in Los Angeles and are incredibly proud of their children, who have all followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Jada and Will Smith are doting parents to children Jaden and Willow

Trey and Jaden are both in the acting world, while Willow is a successful singer and presenter, co-hosting Red Table Talk with her mom and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

On the popular show, the three generations of women open their home for a series of candid conversations with family members and famous faces.

The famous family are all incredibly successful

The trio are incredibly close and even got matching tattoos during an episode of the show last year. They each got a set of three lotus flowers in the process of blooming on their arms, with Willow's joining the intricate half-sleeve designs on her forearm.

"The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment," Willow explained of their choice in a clip posted by Jada at the time.

"And we hear the saying, 'Through the mud grows the lotus'... I think all of us, from different perspectives in life have had that journey," she added.

