Susanna Reid sends fans wild in fitted snakeskin dress

Cementing her status as one of the most fashion-forward presenters on TV, Susanna Reid just put together the most striking ensemble for Good Morning Britain.

Appearing on the ITV breakfast show on Wednesday morning, the presenter rocked a ravishing red number from Coast, which currently retails at £41.30 in the sale. Accessorised to perfection, Susanna teamed her snakeskin midi with a pair of black stilettos and silver earrings, adding a statement navy belt to create a waist-cinching silhouette.

Susanna rocked a snakeskin dress from Coast on Wednesday

Effortlessly elegant, Susanna's latest look certainly stood out, thanks to its high neck design and semi-sheer mesh sleeves. The ultimate desk-to-daywear dress, it can be coordinated with everything from ankle boots to heels and trainers.

Straying from her signature bouncy blowdry, the GMB star opted for a gorgeous new hairstyle on Wednesday as she wore her brunette tresses down in effortless, beachy waves. As for her makeup, Susanna's makeup artist, Mel Kyle, complemented the red hues of her outfit by combining a brown smokey eye with a rosy blusher and a berry-kissed lip to match.

Red Snakeskin Midi Dress, £41.30, Coast

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, Susanna wrote: "TODAY! Dress @coastfashion Make-up @makeupmel Hair @c.j___hair."

Sparking a major reaction from her 599k followers, the mum-of-three was quickly inundated with praise. "Fabulous dress, ordered it today... (it's in the sale!)" wrote one.

"I feel like today was a good good day in the makeup and wardrobe department!!! Took a double-take!" added another.

Meanwhile, fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly showcased her support, commenting: "Gorgeous."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Susanna Reid opens up about feelings of claustrophobia and panic attacks on the show

A fan of bright shades and bold prints, Susanna often provides workwear inspiration to fans, and she recently donned another eye-catching look for International Women's Day.

Looking beautiful in blue, the TV star modelled a popular style from Hobbs – the Helena Silk Midi Dress. Emblazoned with a contemporary spot print, Susanna's outfit is currently priced at £299, and after her stylish appearance on Good Morning Britain, it's hardly surprising that it's already flying off of the virtual shelves.

