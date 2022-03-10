Kimberley Walsh's £31 floral top is a must-have for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spring is almost in bloom, and with the new season close by Kimberley Walsh is embracing the floral trend. Returning to BBC's Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones on Wednesday, the former Girls Aloud star stood out in a vibrant orange top from Warehouse – and it's a must-have for spring.

READ: Inside Morning Live host Kimberley Walsh's stunning Surrey home

Reduced from £39 to £31.20 in the sale, Kimberley's eye-catching style features a high funnel neckline and statement puff sleeves. An everyday staple, create a 70s-inspired look by teaming it with blue wide-leg jeans and wedges. Heading to the office? Add black trousers and a camel coloured coat.

Kimberley teamed her floral top with leather culottes

Posting glamorous snaps of her outfit on Instagram, Kimberley captioned them: "Today's team in Manchester for @bbcmorninglive, the main man @gethincjones @drpunamkrishan @maisiesmithofficial and the legend Angela Rippon #humpday."

Posing in her chic desk-to-daywear look, the presenter paired her floral blouse with high-waisted leather culottes and matching black stilettos. Rocking a bouncy blowdry, Kimberley's dewy makeup consisted of a smokey eye, honey-hued blusher and a pale nude lip – stunning.

READ: Kimberley Walsh surprises fans by rocking Kate Middleton's famous dress

MORE: Inside Kimberley Walsh's unbelievable new pink and gold bathroom

Orange Floral Top, £31.20, Warehouse

Sparking a major reaction from fans, one wrote: "Stunning Kimberley absolutely beautiful."

"So beautiful! The orange top really brings out your lovely complexion," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented, "Love the print on this top."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kimberley Walsh on how fame has affected her life as a mum and why all mums are superstars

Clearly a fan of Warehouse, just last week Kimberley rocked another colourful design from the high street brand. Sharing a picture of her contrasting orange and brown belted dress on social media, the TV star could be seen coordinating her midi with gold jewellery and brown suede boots from Karen Millen.

Another of Kimberley's favourite high street labels is Nobody's Child, which also counts Holly Willoughby, Sienna Miller and Andrea McLean among its celebrity fans. Back in February, the singer provided more workwear inspiration in the Selena shooting star dress, which is currently on sale for £22 and available in a variety of prints.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.