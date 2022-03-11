Charlotte Hawkins’ £55 River Island dress belongs in Elle Woods’ wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This season is all about bright pink shades and Charlotte Hawkins is nailing the springtime trend. Returning to Good Morning Britain on Friday, the presenter stepped out in a glossy pink dress from River Island – and it has serious Elle Woods vibes.

Channelling Legally Blonde, Charlotte looked oh-so-glamorous in the tie-front midi, which currently retails at £55. Available to shop through ASOS, this vibrant design features long sleeves, a plunging V-neck and a subtle thigh-split at the side.

Charlotte teamed her pink tie-front dress with heels

Our advice? You better act quick because this super-luxe style is already flying off of the virtual shelves. An ideal choice for date nights, drinks with the girls and summer weddings, coordinate with statement droplet earrings, pastel pink heels and a matching clutch bag.

Sharing a photo of her latest look on Instagram, the TV star could be seen posing in the GMB studios with her notes at the ready. Crediting resident stylist Debbie Harper, Charlotte’s ensemble also included matching suede pumps and silver jewellery.

River Island Pink Midi dress, £55, ASOS

Wearing her blonde tresses down in loose curls, the mum-of-one complemented the pink hues of her dress with natural and dewy makeup. Rocking a smokey eyeshadow complete with a honey-hued blusher and a high-shine nude lip gloss, Charlotte also sported freshly manicured nails.

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 240k followers, one wrote: "Beauty and elegance personified."

"Celebrating Flawless Friday again, I see, Charlotte," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "You look absolutely stunning."

VIDEO: See Charlotte Hawkins' most stunning outfits

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Charlotte loves to stand out in bold colours, and earlier this week she donned a ravishing red number that Kate Middleton would love.

Posting a snap of her gorgeous fit-and-flare on social media, the GMB star captioned it:

"Today on @gmb… @lkbennettlondon at @veryuk Thanks to the behind-the-scenes team @debbiedresses @teriatkinsonfear @c.j___hair #gmb #goodmorningbritain."

