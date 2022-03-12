Lorraine Kelly stuns in leather skirt and Zara top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Considering how frequently she graces our television screens, it is no surprise that Lorraine Kelly always has a new, flawless outfit to debut. The 62-year-old recently wowed audiences in a stylish ensemble that quickly captured the attention of fans.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals unbelievable health challenge

Lorraine wore an eye-catching leopard print short-sleeve top from Zara, paired with a sleek black leather midi skirt from Monsoon. The star teamed the look with a pair of nude point-toe heels, adding a sophisticated spin to the enviable outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals go wild for leopard print

The mother-of-one wore her caramel tresses down in an elegant, wavey style and opted for a bronzed camera-ready beauty look.

LOOK: Lorraine Kelly reveals plans to get fit and healthy again after going up four dress sizes

The TV star took to Instagram to share a snap of the lovely ensemble, captioning the post: "Today - top @Zara and skirt @monsoon #highstreet #fashion x."

Lorraine looked lovely in leopard print

Fans, friends and followers were quick to express their admiration for the outfit. "Love the outfit," said one, while another mentioned: "Looking good Lorraine!" A third added: "You look amazing Lorraine xxx," and a fourth agreed, saying: " You look fabulous Lorraine well done."

Lorraine previously channeled Kate Middleton in a L.K. Bennett dress

Want to emulate Lorraine's fetching fashion sense? Unfortunately, Lorraine's top and skirt are no longer available, but that won't stop us from finding perfect replicas of the items. This All Saints T-shirt is a great lookalike and will become a key wardrobe staple.

Boasting deliciously soft jersey fabric of the highest quality and slouchy boyfriend fit, this item will instantly spice up any all-black outfit.

Leopard Print T-Shirt, £63, All Saints

Love Lorraine's skirt? Check out this slinky version from Never Fully Dressed. Featuring wrap silhouette shape and pleated detailing, this skirt is sure to make a statement. Team the items together to craft a truly awe-inspiring look.

Leather Midi Skirt, £89, Never Fully Dressed

Earlier this month, Lorraine stunned in a baby blue number that Kate Middleton herself would have wanted to borrow. The TV favourite looked spring-ready in a dreamy sky-blue silk tea dress by L.K.Bennett, a favourite brand of the Duchess of Cambridge.

SEE: Lorraine Kelly reveals weight loss during time away from the show

Lorraine wore a pair of pointed court shoes to complete the thoroughly thirties aesthetic. We love a fashion throwback!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.