Kim Kardashian launches SKIMS swimwear for your 2022 vacay - all the details

You asked, Kim listened! Yes, Kim Kardashian is finally launching a SKIMS swimwear line, and we can't wait to wear it.

The highly-anticipated swimsuits and bikinis are dropping this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT - and we recommend you sign up for the waitlist now for early access so you don't miss out.

The Kardashians star gave a sneak peek at the sexy new looks on both her own social media and the official SKIMS Instagram account, and we have to say there's everything we'll be needing for a hot girl summer.

The "buildable system of ultra-flattering, versatile swimwear" of course includes barely-there bikinis, bandeaus and revealing cut-out one-piece swimsuits, but we also love the figure-skimming bike shorts, swim cycle suits and rash guard styles.

Swim triangle top and dipped tie bottoms, seven colors, £‌26 / $32 each

"Introducing a brand new system of swim solutions designed to keep you comfortable and confident in and out of the water," read the official announcement from SKIMS.

And all are in the signature minimalist SKIMS colour palette that we know and love - seven chic hues to be exact - from Gunmetal and Almond to Cobalt and Periwinkle.

Swim tank monokini, £‌73 / $92, SKIMS

Kim's Instagram post, which showed her modeling the sizzling looks, quickly notched up nearly 3.5million likes. "So excited for this collection!!" said one follower, while another simply wrote "Obsessed!"

LIke the rest of the SKIMS lines, the collection is size-inclusive too, in sizes XXS-4X.

What's not to love?

