Lorraine Kelly looks regal in a divine royal blue Karen Millen dress

Lorraine Kelly perked up everyone's Monday morning in a bright royal blue Karen Millen dress which looked absolutely beautiful on the ITV star.

The Lorraine presenter took to Instagram to share a very chic post of herself in the beautiful form-flattering midi dress by Karen Millen. A hint of formality comes from the firm structure of the dress which features notched lapels. The nice metallic zip details lend the dress a modern-day and lively feel which Lorraine embraced by adding gold metallic heels to the look.

Happily, we can purchase the Karen Millen dress in sizes 6 through to 16 and even better, it is now on sale as part of a special spring promotion for only £124.

Lorraine strikes a chic and playful pose on Instagram

You may be spoilt for choice - the immaculate dress is also available in rich leaf green and jet black.

Blue 'Ponte' zip through dress, £124, Karen Millen

The figure sculpting fit of this jersey dress allows for plenty of movement which Lorraine showed off with ease as she struck a hilarious Star Trek pose in her Instagram post captioned: "I reckon todays dress is very STAR TREK from @karen_millen - #startrek #spock #livelongandprosper #fashion"

Lorraine certainly has her finger on the pulse of fashion trends because Duchess Kate stepped out a beautiful dress that was the exact same shade only hours later!

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning royal blue Catherine Walker coat dress to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon.

This is the second time that Lorraine and Kate Middleton has shown a similar love of all shades of blue this season. Earlier this month Lorraine wore the dreamy sky-blue silk 'Mathilde' tea dress by L.K.Bennett, a favourite brand of the Duchess of Cambridge who has also been spotted the dress, which amazingly, is still available if you hurry!

