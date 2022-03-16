Josie Gibson just wore the spring dress you need in your wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Getting into the spirit of spring, Josie Gibson just combined two of the season's biggest trends – floral prints and pastel hues.

Stepping out in a mint green shirt dress for Wednesday's episode of This Morning, the presenter looked absolutely radiant as she helmed the ITV breakfast show alongside Philip Schofield.

Josie styled her floral shirt dress with patent nude heels

Wowing viewers in her £75 midi style from Oliver Bonas, Josie kept her accessories to a minimum, complementing the pale hues of her dress with a pair of nude patent stilettos.

Wearing her glossy blonde tresses down in tousled curls, Josie opted for a fresh-faced makeup look, combining a smokey copper shadow with a touch of mascara, honey-hued blusher and a berry kissed lip – stunning.

Green Floral Midi Shirt Dress, £75, Oliver Bonas

In love with her spring-ready look? We'd recommend acting quickly if you want to snap up Josie's new-season dress!

An everyday staple, this gorgeous green number features subtle balloon sleeves, a statement collar and a flattering tie wrap around the back. Perfect for pairing with white ankle boots, it'll also look incredibly chic teamed with tennis shoes.

Revered for her glamorous and affordable fashion choices, Josie regularly steps out in high street buys on This Morning, and she's a huge fan of Marks & Spencer in particular.

Back in February, the TV star donned an eye-catching snakeskin dress from the brand as she joined Holly Willoughby on the sofa. Priced at £39.50, Josie coordinated her M&S design with suede knee-high boots and gold hoop earrings.

A month earlier, she also debuted a black dress from the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection. Adorned in a striking multi-coloured floral print, her desk-to-daywear ensemble was put together by David Obrien – AKA Head Of Wardrobe & Presenter's Style at This Morning – and polished off with black leather boots.

Fans were particularly obsessed with her stunning hair and makeup combo, courtesy of glam team Mikey Phillips and Michelle Sultan.

