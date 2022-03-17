GMB's Ranvir Singh is perfection in her purple dress and it is selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh looked beautiful in a purple dress as she presented ITV's Good Morning Britain show on Tuesday. After spotting the host's gorgeous dress, we immediately clicked on stylist Debbie Harper's Instagram post which spilled about where we could shop the look.

Not only is the colour super on-trend right now, but we also love the uber flattering flare sleeves - it’s hard to believe that it's currently on sale on the Coast website for just £79.20. The gentle ruching around Ranvir's waist created a softness to the classic pencil shape and would be perfect for a special occasion.

Ranvir perfect in purple

Good Morning Britain stylist, Debbie Harper, dresses everyone on the show, from Kate Garraway to Susanna Reid, Laura Tobin and Charlotte Hawkins. The stylist often finds gems on the high-street and they tend to be affordable, too!

Purple Flare Sleeve Crepe Dress, £79.20, Coast

Incredibly, Ranvir's dress is available in an almost overwhelming choice of twelve stunning shades to suit anyone's colouring whatever the occasion. There is a daring true red, and modest shades of rose, ivory and blush. Teal looks like the perfect neutral and there are plenty of deep formal hues too. Forest green has already sold out so don't delay!

Most exciting of all, cobalt blue is available, and we have seen this stunning shade on everyone recently from Lorraine Kelly to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Cobalt Flare Sleeve Crepe Dress, £79.20, Coast

The presenter has publicly thanked and praised her trusted stylist Debbie Harper for selecting such beautiful outfits for her to wear on the ITV show: "Everyone wants a Debbie in their life." They are work-friendship goals!

Last summer, Ranvir was declared: "The Queen of jumpsuits!" by her stylist when she wore a sensational green floral print number from Whistles. Even ITV viewers took to Instagram to comment that "Ranvir looked extra gorgeous" that day, while another added: "You are such a beautiful lady Ranvir inside and out".

