Kate Garraway is pretty in pink! How to shop her floral spring-ready dress

Rounding off the week in style, Kate Garraway debuted the prettiest pink dress on Friday, and it's a must-have for spring.

Returning to Good Morning Britain alongside Ben Shephard, the presenter looked blooming lovely as she stepped out in a floral A-line midi from Oliver Bonas. Priced at £75, Kate's high street style features long cuffed sleeves, a round neckline and puff shoulders. An everyday staple, we'd recommend teaming it with white trainers and a colourful crossbody bag.

The TV star teamed her Oliver Bonas dress with bright pink heels

Polishing off her desk-to-daywear outfit, the GMB star took a less is more approach to her accessories on Friday. Adding a pair of bright pink stilettos, the mum-of-two sported demure droplet earrings and a matching silver ring.

As for her hair and makeup, Kate's blonde tresses were styled in voluminous curls that delicately framed her face. Opting for her go-to combo – a brown smokey eye complete with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a barely-there pink lip gloss, the presenter looked absolutely radiant.

Floral Print Pink Long Sleeve Midi Dress, £75, Oliver Bonas

Revered for her elegant fashion choices, Kate regularly has fans flocking to the shops in search of her outfits, and last month she made headlines in a figure-flattering jumpsuit while attending the Royal Television Society Awards.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who was nominated for Network Presenter of the Year, donned a sleek black jumpsuit from Coast with an elegant scoop neckline for the occasion. Layering the figure-flattering ensemble over a cream Zara shirt with statement pussy bow neckline and cuffed sleeves, Kate's signature preppy look was given extra oomph by her stylist, Holly Slater.

The 54-year-old star topped off the look with a dazzling Rosantica crystal-embellished clutch bag, as well as cream pointed-toe heels and pearl earrings. Simply gorgeous!

Kate's stylist Holly shared a photo of the star on her Instagram account, and fans were quick to react to the presenter's glitzy transformation. "Kate looks stunning, just stunning," penned a fan, while another wrote: "Wow," adding a heart-eye emoji.

