Amanda Holden puts on dazzling display in silk dress and heels

From feather-trimmed mini dresses to masculine suits and off-duty dungarees, Amanda Holden has done it all. The 51-year-old has an extensive fashion vocabulary and is never shy to share her gorgeous looks with fans. Her latest look to captivate audiences? A slinky silk dress that is undeniably chic…

Amanda looked incredible behind the scenes of her radio show wearing a silk green and white striped dress from L.K. Bennett with matching open-toe heels. Featuring pussy bow necktie, puff shoulders, long cuffed sleeves, oversized pearl buttons, a nipped waist and a floaty midi skirt, the dress took Amanda's sartorial sophistication to another level.

The mother-of-two looked incredible in the dress, which boasted candy cane stripes in a statement colourway. Amanda wore her caramel hair down loose in a tousled blowdry and opted for a camera-ready makeup concoction consisting of dark smokey eye, bronzed beauty glow and a natural lip.

The star posted the two boomerang videos of the look to her Instagram Stories, simply tagging L.K. Bennett and stylist Karl Willett in the captions.

Amanda looked amazing in the eye-catching dress

Do you love Amanda's look as much as we do? Well luckily for you, her dress is still available to buy in both green and white and navy and birch colour schemes.

Amanda wore a pair of dazzling shoes to match her look

For an eye-catching look, team the dress with a pair of cream heels and let the dress speak for itself.

Stripe Silk Dress, £399, L.K. Bennett

If you adore Amanda's dress but aren’t such a fan of the price tag, then don't worry as we've found the ideal lookalike just for you. This organic cotton stripe belted dress is a great alternative and perfect for the warmer weather.

Stripe Shirt Dress, £33.80, Warehouse

Designed in a classic fit with a button front, collared neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, this dress can be paired with some white sneakers or flatform sandals for the ultimate on-the-go outfit.

Amanda recently wowed fans with another green ensemble. The TV star sashayed down a corridor behind the scenes of her Heart Radio show, wearing a slinky Pretty Lavish cut-out matching top and skirt set. Cut from a sumptuous knit fabric in a charming mint green hue, the set proved that Amanda is never afraid to experiment with her youthful style.

