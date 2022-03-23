Holly Willoughby returns to screens rocking the Bridgerton dress you always wanted

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is back on This Morning! The blonde beauty has been off the air due to having Covid, but on Wednesday, she was back and looking better than ever.

We all know that on Wednesday's, the world wears pink, and the star decided to embrace the springtime vibe, sporting a beautiful pink dress by one of her favourite luxury brands, Rixo.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

Holly wore the 'Deia' pink daisy dress and we think you'll agree, it's pretty special. A total prairie piece, we love the dainty bloom print. The frock has a gathered bodice and pretty puffed sleeves.

Holly accompanied her stylish pic with a very uplifting caption: "Morning Wednesday sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo lovely to be back!!!!!! See you on @thismorning at 10am! #hwstyle, Dress by @rixo."

The mother-of-three adores the colour pink, and previously told HELLO!: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers," she said.

Holly's dress:

RIXO Deia ric rac-trimmed ruffled floral-print voile midi dress, £275, Net-A-Porter

Holly boasts nearly eight Instagram followers who adore keeping up to date with her outfits on the days she appears on television.

Get the look!

Plunge Front Floral Tie Maxi Dress, £15.00, Boohoo

However, she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of roller coaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she said. "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what works and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

