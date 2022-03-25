﻿
frankie-striped-shirt

This Marks & Spencer striped shirt looks SO good on Frankie Bridge

The Loose Women star looked effortlessly cool

Delivering the date night inspo we never knew we needed, Frankie Bridge just stepped out in the most stylish spring-ready outfit. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Loose Women star rocked a green and white striped shirt by Nobody's Child – and it's available to shop on Marks & Spencer.

Tucking her button-up blouse into a pair of high-waisted indigo jeans, also from the brand, Frankie completed her ensemble with white pointed stilettos and a pair of gold hoop earrings. 

fb-green-shirt

Frankie styled her green striped shirt with indigo jeans and white heels

Styling her highlighted tresses in beachy waves, the mum-of-two opted for a dewy and sunkissed makeup look. Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow complete with winged eyeliner, Frankie added a hint of rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match – stunning! 

Sharing a glamorous snap on Instagram, Frankie wrote: "Date night with @nobodyschild (and @waynebridge03 obvs..)... you guys know how I feel about a 'hard pant' … but I love how soft these organic cotton jeans are… pic tagged…and links in stories. AD #ootd." 

green-striped-shirt

Nobody's Child Pure Cotton Striped Oversized Shirt, £42, Marks & Spencer

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 1.5 million followers, one wrote: "Fabulous date night outfit Frankie, Love Love this shirt!!!" 

"Love how you wear a collared shirt," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "Very chic." 

Revered for her fashion choices, both on and off-screen, Frankie often has fans rushing to recreate her outfits, and she recently wowed in a silver three-piece suit. Posting a behind the scenes photo from Celebrity Juice, the TV star could be seen wearing an oversized blazer, high-waisted trousers and a bralette crop top. 

Her shimmering co-ord hails from SLA The Label and costs a total of £175. Unsurprisingly, Frankie's suit sparked a major reaction. 

"That outfit is not a want, it's a need," commented one follower, while another added: "You look amazing Frankie," with a fire emoji. A third agreed: "This suit!!!"

