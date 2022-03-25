This Marks & Spencer striped shirt looks SO good on Frankie Bridge

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Delivering the date night inspo we never knew we needed, Frankie Bridge just stepped out in the most stylish spring-ready outfit. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Loose Women star rocked a green and white striped shirt by Nobody's Child – and it's available to shop on Marks & Spencer.

Tucking her button-up blouse into a pair of high-waisted indigo jeans, also from the brand, Frankie completed her ensemble with white pointed stilettos and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Frankie styled her green striped shirt with indigo jeans and white heels

Styling her highlighted tresses in beachy waves, the mum-of-two opted for a dewy and sunkissed makeup look. Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow complete with winged eyeliner, Frankie added a hint of rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match – stunning!

Sharing a glamorous snap on Instagram, Frankie wrote: "Date night with @nobodyschild (and @waynebridge03 obvs..)... you guys know how I feel about a 'hard pant' … but I love how soft these organic cotton jeans are… pic tagged…and links in stories. AD #ootd."

Nobody's Child Pure Cotton Striped Oversized Shirt, £42, Marks & Spencer

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 1.5 million followers, one wrote: "Fabulous date night outfit Frankie, Love Love this shirt!!!"

"Love how you wear a collared shirt," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "Very chic."

VIDEO: Frankie Bridge wows in just a sports bra as she opens up about unexpected cravings

Revered for her fashion choices, both on and off-screen, Frankie often has fans rushing to recreate her outfits, and she recently wowed in a silver three-piece suit. Posting a behind the scenes photo from Celebrity Juice, the TV star could be seen wearing an oversized blazer, high-waisted trousers and a bralette crop top.

Her shimmering co-ord hails from SLA The Label and costs a total of £175. Unsurprisingly, Frankie's suit sparked a major reaction.

"That outfit is not a want, it's a need," commented one follower, while another added: "You look amazing Frankie," with a fire emoji. A third agreed: "This suit!!!"

