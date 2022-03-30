Lorraine Kelly wows in unexpected neon skirt from Marks & Spencer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Brightening up our screens on Wednesday morning, Lorraine Kelly surprised fashion fans after she stepped out in a bold neon pink skirt from Marks & Spencer.

Taking dopamine dressing to new heights, the presenter coordinated her striped midi with a vibrant pink jumper and heels. Wearing her signature brunette bob down in a sleek, straight style, Lorraine opted for a fresh-faced and dewy makeup combo.

Lorraine teamed her pink midi skirt with a crew neck jumper

Pairing a brown eyeshadow with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a soft pink lipgloss to match, the TV star looked seriously glam!

In love with her latest look? If you're obsessed with Lorraine's neon skirt then you're in luck. Priced at £35, this statement piece is still available to shop, but it's already flying off of the virtual shelves so you better act quick.

Pink Midi Skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

Fitted with an elasticated waist, M&S' pleated design will have you twirling into the new season. A versatile addition to your wardrobe, style it with a classic white tee and box-fresh trainers to create an effortless aesthetic, or follow in Lorraine's footsteps and team your new skirt with an equally bold knit.

A pro at putting together desk-to-daywear outfits, Lorraine's wardrobe has become a major source of fashion inspiration to fans.

Just last week the mum-of-one made headlines after she donned a beige leather shirt dress from Coast. Nailing business chic in the neutral number, Lorraine polished off her ensemble with a pair of snakeskin Steve Madden heels and silver jewellery.

VIDEO: See Lorraine Kelly's best looks

The star took to social media to share her outfit details with fans, alongside the caption: "Today's outfit @coastfashion dress. @stevemaddenuk shoes. Thanks @bronaghwebster @helenhandmakeup #highstreet."

Friends and followers were quick to admire Lorraine's sophisticated style, with one writing: "Loved the dress, Lorraine."

"Very pretty and smart, this type of dress is very you Lorraine," added another. Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "Love your daily outfit post. It gives me ideas on where to shop. Thank you."

