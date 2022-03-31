Susanna Reid sparks major reaction in striking rainbow blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to fashion, Susanna Reid loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colours – and her latest outfit might just be her most striking one yet.

READ: GMB's Susanna Reid makes rare comment about the downside of fame

Returning to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the presenter debuted a daring new ensemble as she teamed a rainbow popover blouse from Boden with L.K.Bennett navy trousers. Adding a pair of sunshine yellow heels and demure hoop earrings, Susanna styled her brunette tresses in effortless beachy waves and opted for a natural and dewy makeup combo.

Susanna made a bold statement in her latest outfit on Thursday

While her on-screen outfits often spark a reaction, Susanna's Boden blouse has caused a major divide between fans.

Praising the TV star's desk-to-daywear look, one wrote: "Looking beautiful and colourful this morning," followed by a heart-eye emoji. "All the colours of the rainbow worn by the queen of presenters," raved another.

READ: Peter Andre and wife Emily cause a stir with candid new photo

MORE: Susanna Reid's hair transformation makes her look like Jennifer Aniston

Ruffle Popover Blouse, £85, Boden

Meanwhile, some of Susanna's Instagram followers were less enthusiastic about her ensemble. "The colours don't go, are you all blind," replied one. "Love ya but you look like a stick of rock," penned another.

An eye-catching staple, Susanna's multi-coloured blouse features statement blouson sleeves, flattering gathers at the neck and sweet ruffle trims. Adorned in a summer-ready striped print, the brand recommends styling it with white high-waisted trousers.

Parker Navy Wide-Leg Trousers, £159, L.K.Bennett

Eagle-eyed royal fans might also notice a link between Susanna's navy culottes and Kate Middleton's L.K.Bennett trousers. The TV presenter is actually wearing the exact same pair as the Duchess, and you can shop them online for £159.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Susanna Reid

The wife of Prince William previously donned the wide-leg trousers in 2019 to officially launch The King's Cup competition, and she's recycled them on a number of occasions, including her appearance at the inaugural King's Cup, just months later.

Inspired by 70s tailoring, the navy pair is detailed with four buttons across the high waist and can be coordinated with everything from trainers to ankle boots and heels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.