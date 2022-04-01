Frankie Bridge is a dream in romantic cut-out dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge has upped her fashion game yet again with a brand new look that we can't get enough of. The Loose Women star wowed audiences with a must-see dress that is one of her prettiest outfits yet.

Frankie shared a gorgeous snap on social media wearing the sumptuous satin dress. Featuring classic rose floral print contrasted with a sweet polka dot pattern, the dress accentuated Frankie's natural beauty glow. The dress also boasted sultry cut-out detailing, puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a twist effect, adding to its feminine and flirty appeal.

The 33-year-old paired the look with some chunky cherry red heeled mules and freshly manicured red nails. She wore her caramel tresses down in a gentle beach wave style and opted for a radiant makeup look, featuring defined brows, nude lip and a dusting of pink blush.

The star took to Instagram to share the pretty outfit with followers, alongside the caption: "Roses are red and all that…#ootd." She also shared the picture on her Instagram Stories, commenting: "My dress today is sold out but there are two other versions," much to the dismay of shopaholic fans.

Frankie looked beautiful in the satin dress

Friends and followers couldn't get enough of Frankie's heavenly ensemble. "She is really stunning in that dress and heels," commented one fan, while another said: "Stunningly beautiful," with a red love heart emoji. A third added: "WOW Frankie you looked incredible today," and a fourth penned: " Oh this outfit…you look stunning."

The star wowed audiences in the look

As Frankie mentioned her ASOS dress is out of stock, but we have found the perfect option just for you.

Floral Zebra Midi Slip Dress, £50, Topshop

This cut-out satin midi dress, which showcases a floral peony pattern overlayed on sassy zebra print, is ideal for summer garden parties and wedding guest dress codes. With a flattering tie-neck back, strappy silhouette and beautiful pink and gold colour palette, this dress can be paired with some chunky black heels for an awe-inspiring look.

Speaking of incredible wedding guest looks, Frankie recently turned heads at a friend's wedding in a lovely lilac design which came complete with puff-sleeves and a flattering sweetheart neckline. Frankie posted a series of photographs of the bash on her Instagram page alongside husband Wayne Bridge.

