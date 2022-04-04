Lucy Mecklenburgh shows off her bump in gorgeous River Island dress - and it’s perfect for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lucy Mecklenburgh wowed Instagram followers this weekend with her beautiful floral River Island dress that’s getting us excited for summer.

The CEO of fitness programme RWL is always giving us style envy, and this weekend was no exception as she shared a series of snaps on her Instagram whilst enjoying a romantic getaway in Ascot with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.

Lucy took to Instagram to share her floral look

The former TOWIE star was simply glowing as she took to her stories to share snaps of the floral maxi dress, which she teamed with a white button blazer and a pair of white heels. Accessorised to perfection, she carried a mini Apsinal of London handbag and added silver jewellery to complete the ensemble. If you're a fan of the look, we’ve found Lucy’s River Island dress and it’s available now for £45.

Floral maxi dress, £45, River Island

Mini Mayfair bag, £395, Aspinal of London

The tiered hem dress features short puffed sleeves, a flattering v-neck, and a tie at the back, complete with colourful mixed floral print. Partner the dress with a cardigan or blazer with heels or trainers, for a versatile summer staple. Her gorgeous blazer from Coast is sadly sold out in white but still available in black:

One button blazer, £74, Coast

Lucy shared sweet snaps of her romantic trip on Instagram, expressing the importance of spending quality time with her other half. She captioned the post, “Don’t forget to make some time for each other. Your kids wouldn’t exist if you two didn’t come first, love you @ryanthomas84 x”.

Followers took to the comments to agree on the value of alone time with your partner after having children. “Looks amazing, you guys look amazing too. It definitely is refreshing when you finally get that couple time together” one wrote. Another added “So true!! Don’t lose sight of that, so easily done once the babies come along”.

Lucy has been wowing fans throughout her second pregnancy with her glamorous looks, combining comfort and style with her collection of maxi dresses and jumpsuits.

The stunning summer dress will be going straight to the top of our wishlist, and we can’t wait to see Lucy’s next spring look!

