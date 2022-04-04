Kim Kardashian crashes a sexy supermodel SKIMS shoot - and it's iconic 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian has admitted she couldn’t resist the chance to co-star with Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel in a major fashion campaign.

The Kardashians star revealed that when the fashion foursome struck a pose to show off the SKIMS Fits Everybody collection, she "stopped by" to crash the shoot!

Kim, center, 'jumped in' for the SKIMS shoot with Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio

Sharing a pic of the new Skims pics on Instagram, Kim wrote: “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic. Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.”

The post notched up more than 1.3 million likes, with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner leading the praise, exclaiming: "BEYOND FABULOUS!!!!!!"

Lala Anthony clearly loves the looks, writing, “Epic” with three fire emojis, and makeup artist Patrick Starr commented: “WOWWWWWWWW!!!!.”

In her own Instagram post, Tyra explained that she returned to lingerie modeling just for Kim. “When @KimKardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued. And here we are! I hadn’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike.

“The poses came back even fiercer than before! I’m rocking their Fits Everybody collection which is just as comfy as it looks. And yep, Kim…I’m now obsessed.”

The ‘Fits Everybody’ range of shapewear, loungewear, underwear and more is a set of essentials that is designed for ‘every body’. In the new photos, Tyra rocks a bodysuit from the line, while Heid, Alessandra, Candice and Kim show off ‘Fits Everybody’ bras and underwear.