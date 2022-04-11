Selena Gomez stepped out in the cutest pink co-ord from Mango and it's still available to shop

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a spring co-ord and Selena Gomez stepped out wearing the cutest pink outfit from none other than high street favourite Mango on Saturday.

Walking the red carpet and speaking on the panel at Deadline's Contenders Television event in LA, the 29-year-old actress paired a tweed cut-out detail mini dress with a matching cropped jacket. Retro with a modern twist, it's giving us all the new season style goals.

Selena co-ordinated with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short on the Deadline red carpet in LA

It's not often we spot Selena wearing a high street outfit and this one is still available to shop online. Each piece will set you back less than £70 ($120), and the dress would look equally gorgeous worn alone, while the jacket could be paired with your favourite straight cut jeans.

Cropped tweed jacket, £69.99/$119.99, and matching tweed dress, £69.99/$119.99, Mango

Selena accessorised her look with black pointed mules, Dune hoop earrings by Jenny Bird and natural makeup with a glossy pink lip.

Looking for a wedding guest outfit? We think the preppy co-ord would pair perfectly with a clutch and barely-there heeled sandals.

Run, don't walk. We can see these pieces selling out super fast.

