Kaley Cuoco wows in white in jaw-dropping new photograph The actress looks phenomenal

Kaley Cuoco is riding on cloud nine at the moment, and shared with fans her joy regarding another achievement on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from her first cover for Glamour as she stunned in some incredible shots.

She posed in front of several reflective materials while wearing skin-baring outfits in a variety of shades of white, black, and even tan, including a bandeau top with a skirt, a cardigan, and a flowy dress.

However, it was her cover shot that really grabbed attention, featuring Kaley pulling off a power pose in a sultry-meets-professional ensemble.

She wore a white barely-there bikini top with coordinating wide-legged pants and a blazer, pairing it with gold jewelry, light make-up, and her hair in an up-do.

Kaley stunned on the cover of Glamour

"My first @glamourmag cover baby! Thank you to the entire team that made this a dream day!" she captioned her post.

Fans quickly rushed to congratulate her and rave over her photographs, with many particularly doing so with the flame emoji. A fan even commented: "Sorry. I was busy picking my jaw up off the floor! Such timeless beauty you are," with another adding: "'scuse me while I run from store to store to find this!!!"

Many of her friends and colleagues did the same, with one writing: "Ummmm kaley you look AMAZING THIS IS SOOOO RAD," and another saying: "Ummm HELLO GORGEOUS!!!!!"

The star is celebrating the upcoming release of the second season of her critically acclaimed HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, which she produces and stars in.

The Flight Attendant season two premieres on 21 April

The show, which returns on 21 April, has already left fans incredibly intrigued by the plot points, which see Kaley's character, Cassie Bowden, find more stability in her life after deciding to sober up and work with the CIA.

